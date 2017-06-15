Japan approves contentious bill against planning crimes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's parliament has approved a contentious bill that makes it a crime to plan a crime.

The ruling coalition pushed the conspiracy legislation through the upper house Thursday, bypassing committee approval that normally precedes a vote by the full house. The more powerful lower house passed the bill last month.

The law criminalizes the planning of 277 serious crimes. The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says it is needed to prevent terrorism, especially with the Olympics coming to Tokyo in 2020.

A sizeable crowd protested outside parliament Wednesday. Opponents warn that authorities could use the legislation to limit free speech and public protests.

The U.N. special rapporteur on the right to privacy sent an open letter to Abe raising concerns over the bill.