Word on the Street: Interviews with Taiwanese about Chu Ke-liang

Taiwan News went to Dongmen market to interview ordinary Taiwanese about their opinion on the late comedian Chu Ke-liang (豬哥亮), a famous but also highly controversial figure in the Taiwanese entertainment world.



The famous entertainer Chu Ke-liang, whose real name is Hsieh Hsin-Ta (謝新達), has entertained the Taiwanese people since 1980. He is often praised for his attempt to keep the Taiwanese language alive and stimulating young people to be aware of their cultural heritage. In spite of everything there are still voices of anger after he had gone into hiding in the mid 90s to avoid a reported NT$1 billion (US$33 million) gambling debts.

The 70-year-old actor and comedian, known for his trademark bowl haircut, lost his fight against colon cancer on May 15 after it was discovered 3 years ago. He was mourned by his family and his fans who lost their Iconic figure and childhood memory.

The following were interviews with people in Dongmen Market in Daan District. The interviewees were asked what their favorite Chu Ke-liang film, TV show, joke, and what they personally think of him.

"A-pei" ( Grandpa), hat seller

"Chu Ke-liang was a very good guy! A really good guy. He was always polite to others and treated them well. His daughter (Jeannie Hsieh) is really pretty and when she got in a car accident, he borrowed a lot of money to help her get treatment abroad. The only bad point about him was that he was a gambler. He was so much in debt, that he just disappeared for 15 years without a sign of life! This was a huge shock for us at that time! I never thought he would be able to loose that much money. It's more than what I made in my entire life. He was a crazy guy with four wives and five kids."

Chen Chung-yuan, 63, mutton seller

"I really loved to watch his TV shows and movies. Especially "Tsan Ting Hsiu" (餐廳秀), one of his most famous TV shows. Chu Ke-liang is our Taiwanese Charley Chaplin and helped to revive our Taiwanese Dialect. The language had almost been forgotten before he started to do his shows entirely in Taiwanese."

Li Shih-tsung, neighborhood chief of Dongmen