Defense to present its case in Ohio police shooting retrial

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing , second from left, watches as his attorney Stewart Mathews, right, speaks during t
Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, listen to proceedings during the fourth d
Stewart Mathews, defense attorney for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, points at an image from Tensing's bod
Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, discusses footage from former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body cam
Post Falls, Idaho, Police Chief R. Scot Haug, an expert in the use of force, appears on the witness stand during testimony in former Un
Scott Hughes, the police chief of Hamilton Township in Warren County, Ohio, appears on the witness stand during testimony in former Uni
Hamilton County, Ohio, Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz presides over the fourth day of testimony in former University of Cincinnati poli
CINCINNATI (AP) — The defense is set to present its case in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.
Attorneys for Ray Tensing will start calling witnesses Thursday, with Tensing himself expected to take the stand as early as Friday.
The state rested its case Wednesday after Dr. Karen Looman of the Hamilton County coroner's office testified that Sam DuBose died instantly from a bullet fired into his head at a downward angle. Tensing looked away as graphic autopsy photos were shown in court.
Tensing, who is white, is charged in the 2015 traffic-stop shooting of the unarmed black motorist.
Tensing he has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.
His first trial ended in a hung jury in November.