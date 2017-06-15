Family of freed student adjusting to 'different reality'

Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in
Two people hug outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned
The legs of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016,
Otto Warmbier, center on a stretcher, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is loaded into an ambulance
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North
Medical personnel and visitors gather at the nose of a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia und
A crying woman exits a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was impri
Family members return to their vehicles after Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate, who was detained and i
Visitors and medical personnel enter a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate stude
A pair hugs and cries outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was impr
Alison Lebrun helps tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old Un
Alison Lebrun, center background, helps tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbi
Denise Koesterman, right, and Alison Lebrun, left, tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports ve
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets up from his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, after testifying before t
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson poses for a photograph in his office in Santa Fe, N.M. R
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The father of an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma says the family is "adjusting to a different reality."
Fred Warmbier (WORM'-bir) told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.
The father says that he and his wife, Cindy, only learned of their son's condition last week.
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman has not provided an update on his condition, but says his parents plan to hold a Thursday morning news conference.