Family of freed student adjusting to 'different reality'

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The father of an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma says the family is "adjusting to a different reality."

Fred Warmbier (WORM'-bir) told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

The father says that he and his wife, Cindy, only learned of their son's condition last week.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman has not provided an update on his condition, but says his parents plan to hold a Thursday morning news conference.