National Taiwan University leaps in university reputation survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- National Taiwan University moves up one bracket from 61-70 to 51-60 in university reputation survey announced by British magazine Times Higher Education on Thursday, while it was also the only university in Taiwan that made it into the top 100 in the rankings.

The top 10 schools in the survey were mostly from the United States and the United Kingdom. Harvard University had the best reputation among the world's universities ever since the first survey followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.

The top-performer in Asia this year was Japan's University of Tokyo at 11th, followed by Tsinghua University of China at 14th.

The Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings are based on an invitation-only survey of thousands of senior researchers from all over the world.