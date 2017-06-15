  1. Home
  2. Society

National Taiwan University leaps in university reputation survey

National Taiwan University moves up one bracket in university reputation survey

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/15 11:40

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- National Taiwan University moves up one bracket from 61-70 to 51-60 in university reputation survey announced by British magazine Times Higher Education on Thursday, while it was also the only university in Taiwan that made it into the top 100 in the rankings.

The top 10 schools in the survey were mostly from the United States and the United Kingdom. Harvard University had the best reputation among the world's universities ever since the first survey followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.

The top-performer in Asia this year was Japan's University of Tokyo at 11th, followed by Tsinghua University of China at 14th.

The Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings are based on an invitation-only survey of thousands of senior researchers from all over the world.
rankings

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranks 40th in Global Peace Index
2017/06/01 17:31
Taiwan's favorability rating highest in Hong Kong: Poll
2017/05/27 17:10
Taiwan ranked 7th-best non-OIC destination for Muslim travelers
2017/05/06 12:20
Taiwan ranks 30th in global travel & tourism competitiveness
2017/04/07 10:50
Eight Taiwan universities ranked among world’s top ‘young’ universities
2017/04/06 12:28