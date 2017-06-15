Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 15 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. calls for dialogue between Taiwan, China in wake of Panama's defection.

@China Times: Polls find half of school children suffer from learning fatigue.

@Liberty Times: Taiwan's representative to Nigeria returns as China forces name change on Taiwan's overseas missions.

@Apple Daily: U.S. Congressional GOP whip injured in ballpark shooting.

@Economic Daily News: Financial chiefs instructed not to attend cross-strait forum in China in wake of Panama's defection.

@Commercial Times: Environmental impact assessment to be carried out on 80 mines once mining act is revised.

