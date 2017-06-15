  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 15, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/15 08:50

Headlines across Taiwan on June 15.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 15 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. calls for dialogue between Taiwan, China in wake of Panama's defection.
@China Times: Polls find half of school children suffer from learning fatigue.
@Liberty Times: Taiwan's representative to Nigeria returns as China forces name change on Taiwan's overseas missions.
@Apple Daily: U.S. Congressional GOP whip injured in ballpark shooting.
@Economic Daily News: Financial chiefs instructed not to attend cross-strait forum in China in wake of Panama's defection.
@Commercial Times: Environmental impact assessment to be carried out on 80 mines once mining act is revised.
 
headlines
headline
headline news

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/14 09:20
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/13 08:30
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/12 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/11 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/10 09:20