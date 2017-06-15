  1. Home
Authorities: 3 Alaska hikers injured in bear run-in

By  Associated Press
2017/06/15 05:56

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three hikers have been injured following a run-in with a bear at a campground near Alaska's largest city.

Anchorage authorities say four young people were hiking in the woods around the Eagle River campground when three of them were injured by a grizzly bear with two cubs. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anchorage police said in a news release say that while responding officers were searching for the hikers they were charged by the bear and shot at it. The bear's status was not immediately known.