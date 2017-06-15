BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Real Madrid
|38 29
|6
|3 106
|41
|93
|Barcelona
|38 28
|6
|4 116
|37
|90
|Atletico Madrid
|38 23
|9
|6
|70
|27
|78
|Sevilla
|38 21
|9
|8
|69
|49
|72
|Villarreal
|38 19 10
|9
|56
|33
|67
|Real Sociedad
|38 19
|7 12
|59
|53
|64
|Athletic Bilbao
|38 19
|6 13
|53
|43
|63
|Espanyol
|38 15 11 12
|49
|50
|56
|Alaves
|38 14 13 11
|41
|43
|55
|Eibar
|38 15
|9 14
|56
|51
|54
|Malaga
|38 12 10 16
|49
|55
|46
|Valencia
|38 13
|7 18
|56
|65
|46
|Celta Vigo
|38 13
|6 19
|53
|69
|45
|Las Palmas
|38 10
|9 19
|53
|74
|39
|Betis
|38 10
|9 19
|41
|64
|39
|Deportivo La Coruna 38
|8 12 18
|43
|61
|36
|Leganes
|38
|8 11 19
|36
|55
|35
|Sporting Gijon
|38
|7 10 21
|42
|72
|31
|Osasuna
|38
|4 10 24
|40
|94
|22
|Granada
|38
|4
|8 26
|30
|82
|20
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Levante
|42 25
|9
|8
|57
|32
|84
|Girona
|42 20 10 12
|65
|45
|70
|Getafe
|42 18 14 10
|55
|43
|68
|Tenerife
|42 16 18
|8
|50
|37
|66
|Cadiz
|42 16 16 10
|55
|40
|64
|Huesca
|42 16 15 11
|53
|43
|63
|Valladolid
|42 18
|9 15
|52
|47
|63
|Oviedo
|42 17 10 15
|47
|47
|61
|Lugo
|42 14 13 15
|49
|52
|55
|Cordoba
|42 14 13 15
|42
|52
|55
|Reus
|42 13 16 13
|31
|29
|55
|Rayo Vallecano
|42 14 11 17
|44
|44
|53
|Sevilla Atletico
|42 13 14 15
|55
|56
|53
|Gimnastic de Tarragona 42 12 16 14
|47
|51
|52
|Almeria
|42 14
|9 19
|44
|49
|51
|Zaragoza
|42 12 14 16
|50
|52
|50
|Numancia
|42 11 17 14
|40
|49
|50
|Alcorcon
|42 13 11 18
|32
|43
|50
|Ucam Murcia
|42 11 15 16
|42
|51
|48
|Mallorca
|42
|9 18 15
|42
|50
|45
|Elche
|42 11 10 21
|49
|63
|43
|Mirandes
|42
|9 14 19
|40
|66
|41