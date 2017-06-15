Germany's biggest Islamic group slams Muslim 'peace march'

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's biggest Islamic association says it won't take part in what is being billed as a Muslim "peace march" against terrorism over the weekend.

The Turkish-Islamic Union says the demonstration in Germany's western city of Cologne would send a wrong signal.

A group calling itself "Not With Us" says it expects several thousand people to come to the Saturday march.

The union said in a statement Wednesday that holding such a march suggests it's only up to Muslims to tackle international terrorism.

It also said Muslims observing the Ramadan-month fast couldn't be expected to march for hours in the summer sun with expected temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit).

The union instead plans on Friday to hold prayers for peace and against terrorism in mosques throughout Germany.