AP Analysis: Rio de Janeiro Olympics cost $13.1 billion

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An analysis by The Associated Press shows that the cost of putting on last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympic was $13.1 billion.

At a news conference Wednesday, officials of Brazil's Public Authority for Olympic Legacy said the cost for only "sports-related venues" was 7.23 billion reals ($2.06 billion). In addition, the Rio organizing committee previously listed the costs of running the Games at 9 billion reals ($2.8 billion).

The Olympic legacy body did not account for other Olympic-related costs. But the AP obtained them in emailed statements from city, state and federal agencies.

Those costs were 26.385 billion reals ($8.2 billion) for, among other things, a subway line, a doping laboratory, a renovated port and cleanup of polluted Guanabara Bay.

Federal prosecutor Leandro Mitidiery told the AP he had to ask himself if a "country with such inequality as Brazil should have hosted such an event."