Senate panel meets with special counsel in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign has met with a Senate committee probing the same matter.

The leaders of the Senate intelligence committee say In a statement issued Wednesday that they "look forward to future engagements" with Robert Mueller.

North Carolina Republican Richard Burr and Virginia Democrat Mark Warner aren't providing any other details regarding the meeting.

It comes a day after lawmakers questioned Justice Department officials about the probe and Mueller's independence.

Those questions were prompted after a friend of President Donald Trump said the White House was considering firing Mueller.

But Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller last month, testified Tuesday he has seen no evidence of good cause to fire Mueller.