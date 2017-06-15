Venezuela raid leaves 23 detained, buildings in shambles

An anti-government demonstrator wears a gas mask and a Venezuelan flag over his head during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday,
An Anti-government demonstrator wearing a Star Wars sith mask mans a barricade in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Hundred
A woman cries in frustration after authorities dispersed her group of anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, J
A man throws back a tear gas canister after authorities dispersed a group of anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, Wedne
A couple of Bolivarian National Guard soldiers ride their motorcycle after they dispersed a group of anti-government demonstrators in C
Volunteer paramedics give assistance to child and her mother after they were affected by tear gas after being caught between authoritie
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan state security has detained nearly two dozen people allegedly involved in violent acts against officers during an overnight raid that left several apartment buildings in shambles.
Residents at the Los Verdes complex in Caracas say officers fired weapons, destroyed elevators, broke doors and windows and shot to death at least one pet dog.
Witness video showed an armored truck plowing through a metal yellow gate leading to the building.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says the raid amounts to "state terrorism."
Interior Minister Nestor Reverol says 23 people identified as "terrorists" were detained for their alleged involvement in an attack on a national guard captain and three sergeants.
Two months of political upheaval in Venezuela have left nearly 70 dead, thousands detained and hundreds injured.