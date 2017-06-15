Aid needed for Guatemalans who fled to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission has called on the government to institute protective measures for some 400 Guatemalans living in unsanitary conditions in a makeshift camp near the border.

The Guatemalan families fled through the jungle to Mexico in early June as Guatemalan police and soldiers moved in with a judge's order to remove them from a forest reserve where they had lived for years.

The rights commission said in a statement Wednesday that the camp in the community of El Desengano in Campeche state needs medical services to protect against outbreak of contagious disease.

The Guatemalans are demanding that their government allow them to return to their homes. Human rights organizations that visited the community of Laguna Larga last week said many homes had been burned.