BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 257.00 257.10 256.25 257.05 Down 2.25
Jul 259.90 260.50 256.05 257.35 Down 2.30
Aug 259.00 260.20 257.25 258.05 Down 2.20
Sep 261.00 261.70 257.45 258.75 Down 2.15
Oct 259.35 Down 2.15
Nov 260.60 260.60 259.85 259.85 Down 2.15
Dec 262.40 263.10 259.30 260.30 Down 2.15
Jan 262.40 262.40 260.95 260.95 Down 2.15
Feb 262.70 262.90 261.00 261.30 Down 2.10
Mar 263.75 263.75 261.45 261.45 Down 2.10
Apr 261.95 Down 2.05
May 262.80 264.10 262.05 262.05 Down 2.05
Jun 262.45 Down 2.05
Jul 264.60 264.60 262.65 262.65 Down 2.05
Aug 263.00 Down 2.05
Sep 263.20 Down 2.05
Oct 263.50 Down 2.05
Nov 263.60 Down 2.05
Dec 263.80 263.80 263.60 263.60 Down 2.05
Jan 263.75 Down 2.05
Feb 263.85 Down 2.05
Mar 263.95 Down 2.05
Apr 264.00 Down 2.05
May 264.05 Down 2.05
Jul 264.10 Down 2.05
Sep 264.15 Down 2.05
Dec 264.25 Down 2.05
Mar 264.35 Down 2.05
May 264.40 Down 2.05
Jul 264.45 Down 2.05
Sep 264.50 Down 2.05
Dec 264.55 Down 2.05
Mar 264.60 Down 2.05
May 264.65 Down 2.05
Jul 264.70 Down 2.05
Sep 264.75 Down 2.05
Dec 264.80 Down 2.05
Mar 264.85 Down 2.05
May 264.90 Down 2.05