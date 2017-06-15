New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|257.00
|257.10
|256.25
|257.05 Down 2.25
|Jul
|259.90
|260.50
|256.05
|257.35 Down 2.30
|Aug
|259.00
|260.20
|257.25
|258.05 Down 2.20
|Sep
|261.00
|261.70
|257.45
|258.75 Down 2.15
|Oct
|259.35 Down 2.15
|Nov
|260.60
|260.60
|259.85
|259.85 Down 2.15
|Dec
|262.40
|263.10
|259.30
|260.30 Down 2.15
|Jan
|262.40
|262.40
|260.95
|260.95 Down 2.15
|Feb
|262.70
|262.90
|261.00
|261.30 Down 2.10
|Mar
|263.75
|263.75
|261.45
|261.45 Down 2.10
|Apr
|261.95 Down 2.05
|May
|262.80
|264.10
|262.05
|262.05 Down 2.05
|Jun
|262.45 Down 2.05
|Jul
|264.60
|264.60
|262.65
|262.65 Down 2.05
|Aug
|263.00 Down 2.05
|Sep
|263.20 Down 2.05
|Oct
|263.50 Down 2.05
|Nov
|263.60 Down 2.05
|Dec
|263.80
|263.80
|263.60
|263.60 Down 2.05
|Jan
|263.75 Down 2.05
|Feb
|263.85 Down 2.05
|Mar
|263.95 Down 2.05
|Apr
|264.00 Down 2.05
|May
|264.05 Down 2.05
|Jul
|264.10 Down 2.05
|Sep
|264.15 Down 2.05
|Dec
|264.25 Down 2.05
|Mar
|264.35 Down 2.05
|May
|264.40 Down 2.05
|Jul
|264.45 Down 2.05
|Sep
|264.50 Down 2.05
|Dec
|264.55 Down 2.05
|Mar
|264.60 Down 2.05
|May
|264.65 Down 2.05
|Jul
|264.70 Down 2.05
|Sep
|264.75 Down 2.05
|Dec
|264.80 Down 2.05
|Mar
|264.85 Down 2.05
|May
|264.90 Down 2.05