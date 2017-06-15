US blames North Korea for series of cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are blaming the North Korean government for a series of cyberattacks dating to 2009 against media, aerospace, financial sectors and infrastructure in the United States and across the world.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning this week, saying the cyberattacks were carried out by actors within the North Korean government, known as "Hidden Cobra."

The alert issued Tuesday says that both DHS and the FBI believe Hidden Cobra will continue to use cyber operations to advance their government's military and strategic objectives.