Game on: Tragedy won't stop congressional baseball game

By ANDREW TAYLOR , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/15 03:08

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game will go on.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game, which dates to 1909 and is a summertime tradition on Capitol Hill, will be played on Thursday despite Wednesday's shooting at the GOP squad's practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

It's an annual event in which aging former Little Leaguers don their spikes and dust off their gloves in a game played for bragging rights and to benefit several charities.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., assured lawmakers assembled at a members' briefing that the game will go on, prompting a standing ovation.

Once a relatively cozy affair, played at a minor league ballpark in Maryland, the game has gone big time in recent years and has been played at Nationals Park, just a few blocks from the Capitol.