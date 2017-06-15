The Latest: Boston hosts more than 50 tall ships

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the arrival of more than 50 tall ships into Boston Harbor (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Officials in Massachusetts say that law enforcement will be on high alert for this weekend's arrival of more than 50 tall ships into Boston Harbor.

Sailing vessels from across the world are converging Saturday as part of a trans-Atlantic race spanning the United Kingdom, Bermuda and other locations. Boston is the only U.S. port on the route.

Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and public safety officials said Wednesday that federal officials have given the event a "Special Event Assessment Rating 1."

They say the designation is typically reserved for large national events like the Super Bowl.

Officials say the heightened security isn't prompted by any specific threat but in consideration for the event's size and complexity and because it will bring a number of foreign ships and dignitaries.

___

1 a.m.

A majestic maritime gathering is bringing more than 50 grand sailing vessels from 14 countries into Boston Harbor.

Tall ships from Europe, South America and the U.S. are converging on the city this weekend as part of a trans-Atlantic regatta spanning the United Kingdom, Bermuda and other locations.

Organizers of Sail Boston promise Saturday's dramatic arrival will be a can't-miss spectacle. The ships will parade in flotillas into the main channel of Boston Harbor. They'll then dock at various Boston piers and remain open for public boarding until they depart June 22.

Saturday's procession will be visible from a number of spots along the Boston waterfront, as well as from a ticketed grandstand.