The Latest: Confusion over gunmen after Somali explosion

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Latest on a suicide attack outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital (all times local):

___

9:05 p.m.

Police say there is confusion whether gunmen are inside a restaurant in Somalia's capital after a suicide car bomb detonated at its gate.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein at first said gunmen were fighting their way inside the restaurant and that a hostage situation was underway.

Hussein now says it's possible the attack ended with the car bombing outside the Pizza House restaurant. The restaurant is just meters away from another establishment popular with the city's elite.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu.

___

8:45 p.m.

Police say a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says a hostage situation is under way at the Pizza House restaurant.

Hussein has no immediate information about any casualties.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu, including hotels, military checkpoints and areas near the presidential palace. It has vowed to step up attacks after the recently elected government launched a new military offensive against it.