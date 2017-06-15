Ex-cop gets prison for wrong-way crash that killed 2 friends

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer convicted of causing a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another friend has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

WABC-TV (http://7ny.tv/2rs3kur ) reports that a judge on Staten Island gave Pedro Abad the maximum sentence on Wednesday — 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison. Abad had sought the minimum sentence of one year behind bars.

Prosecutors say the former Linden police officer was drunk when he crashed into a tractor-trailer after a night at a strip club with friends in 2015.

Officer Frank Viggiano and friend Joseph Rodriguez died in the crash. A third Linden officer was critically injured.

Abad's attorney argued that Abad's blood sample wasn't obtained properly and disputed that the accident was caused by intoxication.

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com