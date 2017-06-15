Bayern signs French midfielder Corentin Tolisso from Lyon

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed French midfielder Corentin Tolisso for a reported fee of around 40 million euros ($45.1 million) from Lyon.

The Bundesliga giant says the 22-year-old Tolisso has signed a five-year deal.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, "We're really pleased we've been able to sign such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad. Corentin Tolisso was (coach) Carlo Ancelotti's wish for our midfield."

Tolisso, a versatile midfielder who has made one appearance for France, will hope to fill the void left by Xabi Alonso's retirement.

Tolisso is Bayern's fourth recruit of the offseason after Sunday's signing of forward Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen for a reported 8 million euros ($9 million), and the previously agreed signings of defenders Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele from Hoffenheim.