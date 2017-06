CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Pakistan has reached the Champions Trophy final after beating England by eight wickets with 12.5 overs to spare at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday.

Pakistan 215-2 in 37.1 overs (Azhar Ali 76, Fakhar Zaman 57) def. England 211 in 49.5 overs (Joe Root 46, Jonny Bairstow 43; Hasan Ali 3-35, Junaid Khan 2-42, Rumman Raees 2-44) by eight wickets.