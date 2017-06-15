Security Council backs UN efforts to promote Somalia peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution underscoring the importance of the United Nations in promoting peace and reconciliation efforts by Somalia's new government and strongly condemning attacks by the al-Shabab extremist group.

The resolution adopted Wednesday extends the U.N. political mission in the Horn of Africa nation until March 31.

It urges the U.N. mission to support government efforts to consolidate the country, review the constitution, improve the fight against corruption, and develop effective political and justice systems.

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador Peter Wilson says the resolution is "a vote of confidence in the new government" and reinforces commitments at last month's London conference to promote security and political stability in the country.