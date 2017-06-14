IOM, Niger authorities rescue 92 abandoned migrants

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says its team and Niger authorities have rescued more than 90 migrants abandoned in the hot Sahara Desert on their way to Libya.

IOM's Niger mission head Giuseppe Loprete said Wednesday that they found 18 migrants near a well and another 74 on the way back to their Dirkou base after responding to a call. He said the majority of the migrants were from Nigeria, while the others came from Ghana, Burkina Faso and Senegal. At least 30 women were among them, some carrying babies.

Loprete said one of the migrants has died since the rescue days ago.

IOM says it has saved more than 600 migrants since April 2016. Niger is a major route for West African migrants making their way toward Europe.