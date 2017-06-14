Ex-portfolio manager gets 18 months in prison for conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A former portfolio manager at a financial firm has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for inflating the value of a hedge fund by tens of millions of dollars to dupe investors.

Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) sentenced Stefan Lumiere (LOO'-meer) on Wednesday. He also fined him $1 million.

Lumiere was convicted in January of committing securities and wire fraud from 2011 to 2013 while he worked at Visium Asset Management LLP.

The Manhattan resident said he's finished with finance and his dreams of running his own investment company are over.

Lumiere said he was saddened by the embarrassment the case caused his father, a physician. He also said it added to his sister's pain as she recently went through a contentious divorce with Visium's founder.