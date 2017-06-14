Pope again flexes papal muscle to keep tabs on cardinals

Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP P
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is once again flexing his papal muscle by seeking to keep tabs on cardinals who live in Rome.
Francis asked the head of the College of Cardinals to remind his fellow Rome-based princes that they must inform him when they leave town and where they're going.
It isn't known if a particular cardinal's travels irked the pope, but some of his conservative critics have delivered speeches or lectures abroad that have questioned his pastoral line, particularly concerning his divisive opening to allowing civilly remarried Catholics receive the Sacraments.
Cardinal Angelo Sodano reminded his confreres in a May 31 letter that there is a "noble tradition" of Rome-based cardinals informing the pope of their whereabouts, and asked that they revive it when away for long periods.