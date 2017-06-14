In Boulder, Colorado, 5 fun things in 1 whirlwind afternoon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Not every destination lends itself to a whirlwind tour, but in the beautiful city of Boulder, Colorado, you can sample five fun and scenic spots in one afternoon.

Start with a bite to eat at the Chautauqua Dining Hall. Then head up Flagstaff Mountain to see the Sunrise Amphitheater. Stroll along Boulder Creek Path and stop in the Dushanbe Teahouse to see the building's elaborate craftsmanship. Finally, enjoy shopping on the Pearl Street Mall.

If you've got more time, all of these places are worth savoring. But if you're just passing through, this doable itinerary offers an easy way to experience the city's top sights in a few hours. Boulder is also an easy side trip from nearby Denver, about 25 miles away.