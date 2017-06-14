Germany expects no change to Brexit talks schedule

BERLIN (AP) — The German government expects the schedule for Britain's negotiations on leaving the European Union to remain in place despite the outcome of the UK election.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday that "we currently have no indication that anything will change concerning the schedule" of the so-called Brexit talks.

Demmer told reporters in Berlin that "we are prepared for the negotiating process and are waiting for the new government in Britain."

British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to reach a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party after last week's election wiped out her majority in Parliament.

Asked about the DUP's links to hard-line Protestant groups in Northern Ireland, foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said "we in Europe are all ... interested in the peace process in Northern Ireland continuing."