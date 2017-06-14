Turkey convicts opposition lawmaker for revealing secrets

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted a prominent lawmaker from the main opposition party of revealing state secrets and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said an Istanbul court on Wednesday found Enis Berberoglu, from the pro-secular Republican People's Party, guilty of the charge "for political or military espionage" regarding alleged government arms-smuggling to Syrian rebels.

Berberoglu was blamed for giving journalists images that reportedly date back to January 2014 showing local authorities searching Syria-bound trucks allegedly carrying ammunition, leading to a standoff with Turkish intelligence officials.

The Istanbul lawmaker had faced life in prison but the sentence was reduced for "good behavior."

Cumhuriyet newspaper journalists Erdem Gul and Can Dundar_who is abroad — are also on trial.