1 of Miami's 'cocaine cowboy' drug dealers finishes sentence

MIAMI (AP) — One of Miami's infamous "cocaine cowboy" drug dealers finishes a lengthy prison sentence this weekend, but he will not be a free man.

Federal immigration officials say they will detain 61-year-old Augusto "Willie" Falcon when he is released Saturday from a Kentucky prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence. The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2s7Pp9V ) reported Wednesday that authorities want to deport Falcon to his native Cuba.

The move comes as Falcon's younger brother, 55-year-old Gustavo "Taby" Falcon, was recently captured after living as a fugitive for 26 years. The younger Falcon faces life in prison if convicted of the 1991 indictment.

The Falcon brothers were part of a 1980s gang that smuggled 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. The top boss, Salvador "Sal" Magluta, is serving a 195-year sentence.