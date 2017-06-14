Pakistan dismisses misfiring England for 211 in semifinals

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Hasan Ali took 3-35 as Pakistan bowled out a badly misfiring England for 211 in 49.5 overs Wednesday in the Champions Trophy semifinals at Sophia Gardens.

Joe Root top-scored with 46 off 56 balls before being caught behind off Shadab Khan, but England's innings never really took off after being put into bat. The hosts started solidly to reach 118-2 in their first 25 overs and then lost eight wickets for 93 runs in the next 25.

Ali became the tournament's highest wicket taker with key dismissals of Jonny Bairstow (43 off 57), Eoin Morgan (33 off 53) and Ben Stokes (34 off 64).

Medium-fast Rumman Raees took 2-44 off nine overs on an impressive ODI debut, being called up late to replace Mohammad Amir, who had a back spasm.

England can successfully defend the total on an unpredictable wicket, with even big-hitting Stokes in restrained mood, failing to hit a single boundary. He scored 11 singles at the start.

Two-time runner-up England made one change from the team which beat Australia in the group stage, bringing in Bairstow for out-of-form opener Jason Roy. Bairstow opened the batting for the first time, and survived a close-call for leg-before in the first over and two dropped chances afterward.

Three-time semifinalist Pakistan made two changes — bringing in Raees and legspinner Shadab Khan for seamer Fahim Ashraf — from the team which survived a batting collapse to beat Sri Lanka on the same pitch in Cardiff on Monday.

India plays Bangladesh on Thursday at Edgbaston in the other semifinal match.