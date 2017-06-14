WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

PARIS — After failing to beat Spain, Germany or France in friendlies, England coach Gareth Southgate has much to do if he wants to be competitive at next year's World Cup. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP 2018-WORKERS' RIGHTS

MOSCOW — Workers building stadiums for next year's World Cup in Russia have faced repeated abuses and routinely gone unpaid for several months, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released on Wednesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CYC--BRITAIN-INVESTIGATION

LONDON — British cyclists operated within a corrosive culture of fear where inappropriate behavior was tolerated by a leadership focused on maintaining the country's Olympic dominance, a panel reported Wednesday. By Rob Harris. SENT: 470 words, photos.

AS--NORTH KOREA-RODMAN

PYONGYANG, North Korea — Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, began sightseeing in Pyongyang on Wednesday during a trip he said he hoped would "open a door" for his former "Celebrity Apprentice" boss — President Donald Trump. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 770 words, photos.

BKO--US-STEPPING UP THE SECURITY

When John Calipari leads the U.S. basketball team into the Under-19 World Cup, they will travel to Egypt, leading the Americans to question whether it was safe enough to go and defend their title. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-YOUNG PLAYERS

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps has some choices to make, choices that many would envy. Although France has played with a settled lineup since last year's European Championship, where the team reached the final, the sheer weight of talent coming through is pushing Deschamps into a rethink. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-SCHEDULE

MANCHESTER, England — Premier League champion Chelsea will be the first visitor to Tottenham's temporary home of Wembley Stadium as part of a tough-looking start to its title defense. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 370 words.

— SOC--RONALDO-TAXES — Real Madrid defends Ronaldo from tax fraud accusations. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--INFANTINO-CHINA — Chinese President Xi Jinping meets FIFA's Gianni Infantino. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— SOC--CROATIAN TRIAL-LOVREN — Lovren's testimony at Croatian corruption trial postponed. SENT: 200 words.

GLF--US OPEN-FLIP FLOP

ERIN, Wisconsin — For the second straight year, Aussies Nick Flanagan and Aron Price will walk the U.S. Open fairways together. This year's different, though. Flanagan, who caddied for Price at Oakmont last year, will be playing at Erin Hills, while Price will take his turn carrying Flanagan's bag. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

CARDIFF, Wales — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against England on Wednesday in the Champions Trophy semifinals at Sophia Gardens. SENT: 100 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY-SOUTH AFRICA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The South African rugby union said Wednesday it has called a special meeting for July 7 to decide which two of its six teams will be dropped from Super Rugby. SENT: 205 words, photos.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-SAMOA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Samoa has named 18 players based in the Northern Hemisphere to its lineup for Friday's Pacific Challenge rugby test against New Zealand. SENT: 310 words.

RGU--TONGA-WALES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Veteran center Jamie Roberts will captain a Wales team featuring eight rugby players making their test debuts against Tonga on Friday at Auckland's Eden Park. SENT: 370 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Kershaw extends unbeaten string as Dodgers beat Indians 7-5. SENT: 2,030 words, photos.

