In '47 Meters Down,' Moore and Holt embrace uncharted waters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mandy Moore and Claire Holt say they are done shooting movies underwater.

The actresses made the proclamation while promoting the upcoming underwater thriller "47 Meters Down," which is in theaters on Friday.

They play sisters trapped at the ocean floor after their shark diving cage snaps loose during a Mexican vacation. In reality, the actresses say they spent 95 percent of the production at the bottom of a London pool.

Moore, who currently stars on NBC's "This Is Us," says the conditions led her to consider worst case scenarios.

They were isolated from the director and crew, and say they grew to rely on each other to hone their performances.

Holt says they didn't have to try too hard to appear frightened and the long days underwater left her exhausted.