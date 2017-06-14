Sign up for free parking alert service in Taipei in case of floods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As torrential downpours and sustained rainfall are becoming more common, Taipei City Parking Management and Development Office (PMDO) urges vehicle owners in the city to take advantage of the city’s “riverbank parking alert service” to ensure they have time to remove their cars from riverbank parking spaces or low-lying areas before imminent flooding.

After signing up for the service on the Chinese website, vehicle owners will receive text alerts regarding disaster prevention information and notices, such as typhoon advisory, floodgate closure/reopening, and roadside parking restrictions among others, the office said.

The PMDO said that the QR code of the website can be found on signboards at the exits and entrances across the city’s riverbank parking lots. Residents are encouraged to scan the code for quick access with their mobile devices.

The service is completely free of charge, allowing for better protection of residents’ life and property by providing them with ample time to take measures in the event of typhoons or flash floods, according to the office.