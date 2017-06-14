The Latest: Cosby arrives for Day 3 of jury deliberations

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

9 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the start of Day 3 of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

Cosby entered the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Wednesday morning on the arm of his spokesman.

Jurors are deliberating over whether he drugged and assaulted a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

The jury has deliberated for about 16 hours so far.

After the jury adjourned late Tuesday, Cosby shouted the "Fat Albert" catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey" and gave a thumbs-up as he got in his SUV.

___

1:15 a.m.

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

The media presence has ballooned as the verdict seems near. Hotel rooms are sold out for miles. Victim advocates grow in number on the courthouse steps, and the Cosby camp's spin grows louder.

Deliberations have worn on for about 16 hours since the jury got the case on Monday night. They'll resume Wednesday morning.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt has been a central part of the show outside the courthouse. He's drawn throngs of cameras with his updates on Cosby's mood and assertions that the 79-year-old comedian isn't getting a fair shake.

Jurors are weighing three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault that could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

___

For more on Cosby, including trial updates, historical photos, videos and an audio series exploring the case, visit http://www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial.