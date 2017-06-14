Dozens sent to jail for protest in Russia's St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — An organization that monitors political repression in Russia says at least 26 people in Russia's second-largest city have been sentenced to jail terms for participating in an anti-government protest.

Tens of thousands took to the streets across Russia's 11 time zones on Monday to protest government corruption. Some of the protests, like in Moscow and St. Petersburg, were explicitly banned by authorities and nearly 2,000 people were detained although not yet sentenced.

The crackdown on the protesters appeared to be the toughest in St. Petersburg. The OVD-Info group said Wednesday at least 26 people in St. Petersburg were sentenced to five to 14 days in jail, an unusually harsh punishment for taking part in an unsanctioned rally. More protesters in St. Petersburg are to face court later on Wednesday.