Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 14, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;9;88%;76%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;87;Mostly sunny, hotter;114;89;NE;6;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Not as warm;84;65;Pleasant and warmer;91;66;W;12;37%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;Sunny and humid;81;68;E;7;65%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;A shower or t-storm;78;58;W;11;66%;60%;6

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;58;45;Clouds and sun;62;48;SW;6;61%;24%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;94;74;Sunny and hotter;107;80;SSE;9;24%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;85;59;Clouds and sun, warm;87;62;N;10;33%;8%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;78;66;Clearing and humid;82;67;NE;11;74%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;91;68;Thundershower;89;70;S;6;50%;53%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;57;46;Thickening clouds;58;54;SW;7;67%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;79;Plenty of sunshine;106;77;NNW;13;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;73;NE;5;66%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;WSW;11;71%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;95;76;A t-storm in spots;96;76;WSW;6;60%;63%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny, warm;85;74;WSW;7;51%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very hot;97;68;Very hot;100;75;NW;7;19%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;79;56;Partly sunny;82;56;NNE;5;42%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;72;53;Partly sunny;80;61;SSE;5;46%;64%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;63;50;Cloudy;64;49;SE;7;75%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;ESE;10;60%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny;81;59;ESE;3;39%;26%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;77;61;A shower or t-storm;81;55;W;8;56%;56%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;E;5;49%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;79;50;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;S;4;36%;14%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;65;55;Rain and drizzle;66;63;N;8;84%;82%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;63;A morning shower;86;63;NW;5;35%;58%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Plenty of sun;84;63;NNE;9;47%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;93;70;Sunny and very warm;96;71;NNE;7;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;51;Mostly sunny;63;43;SE;6;61%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;69;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SE;3;67%;64%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;102;82;High clouds;101;84;SSW;8;51%;42%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SW;8;54%;50%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;78;A t-storm or two;87;79;SSW;9;74%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;6;75%;74%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;83;75;Sunshine, pleasant;83;76;NW;12;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;92;76;Humid with some sun;94;77;SSE;9;60%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;72;A morning shower;87;72;S;9;77%;47%;6

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;108;84;Mostly sunny, warm;106;81;SW;10;32%;42%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;85;52;Mostly cloudy;88;57;WNW;6;21%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;9;76%;86%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;91;70;An afternoon shower;88;71;SSE;5;55%;41%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;66;53;A shower or two;64;52;WSW;19;67%;74%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;Sunny and very warm;96;69;N;8;22%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and humid;81;70;Partly sunny;83;71;N;5;71%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;E;6;75%;82%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;75;51;Becoming cloudy;77;52;ENE;4;55%;29%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ESE;5;75%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and warmer;64;46;Partly sunny;65;50;WSW;8;54%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;90;78;Some sun, a shower;93;78;SSW;7;69%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;A t-storm or two;87;80;SSW;9;81%;82%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;84;74;A shower or two;86;74;ENE;12;59%;53%;9

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;85;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;WSW;10;82%;83%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;104;78;Mostly sunny, warm;105;79;NE;12;27%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;76;65;A t-storm in spots;78;63;ENE;7;72%;46%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;88;77;A shower or t-storm;90;77;ESE;6;72%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;82;Sunny and very warm;99;83;N;10;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;Sunny and nice;71;40;WSW;8;40%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;98;60;Sunny and hot;97;59;NW;5;9%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;93;86;A morning shower;93;86;WSW;15;61%;51%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;A thunderstorm;84;67;SE;5;70%;72%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;111;85;A t-storm around;107;85;S;15;34%;48%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;66;51;Spotty showers;67;52;WNW;12;41%;65%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;14;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;87;69;Low clouds may break;83;70;W;5;67%;42%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;98;80;A t-storm in spots;95;81;SSW;6;68%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;92;76;A t-storm or two;89;75;NE;4;77%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;25;Mostly sunny;58;30;N;6;33%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;6;79%;79%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;Sun and clouds;71;61;SSE;8;72%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NNW;12;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;78;60;Partly sunny;73;53;W;15;56%;7%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;SSE;6;41%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;83;68;Clouds and sun, nice;79;69;S;6;76%;6%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;102;73;Very hot;103;72;N;5;24%;40%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;Sun and clouds;86;81;S;4;70%;55%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers;85;75;Some sun, a shower;87;74;N;4;73%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SW;7;69%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;60;46;Cloudy;61;44;N;9;77%;23%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;57;A t-storm in spots;79;59;N;6;40%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;80;A couple of t-storms;87;78;SSE;8;75%;71%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;57;43;Partly sunny, warmer;67;45;NW;10;57%;14%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;SSW;10;68%;73%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;63;50;Increasing clouds;67;62;N;9;83%;73%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Turning cloudy;75;61;E;2;42%;80%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;64;46;Rain and drizzle;52;46;NW;11;75%;85%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;81;Rain and a t-storm;90;81;S;9;78%;87%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;77;55;Cloudy;76;54;E;7;59%;31%;6

New York, United States;Cooler;80;62;Mostly sunny;73;60;ESE;9;53%;27%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;Sunny and very warm;91;69;WNW;8;42%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;78;55;Partly sunny;79;59;E;5;55%;3%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;82;59;SSW;6;38%;6%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;53;An afternoon shower;71;55;S;7;53%;80%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;72;50;Turning cloudy;76;60;E;11;51%;78%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;84;78;Low clouds;83;78;SE;14;71%;66%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;S;8;77%;64%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;89;75;A stray shower;90;75;E;6;69%;56%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;83;62;A shower or t-storm;82;54;WNW;8;59%;55%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;49;Mostly sunny;69;47;SE;7;74%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;92;77;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SW;5;57%;26%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm around;88;77;SE;8;74%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;75;An afternoon shower;93;75;ESE;5;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;5;36%;61%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;86;58;Sunny;89;61;ESE;6;45%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;70;50;A passing shower;71;50;SW;8;58%;80%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;NE;8;67%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;83;72;Spotty showers;82;73;SE;8;81%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;58;52;Showers around;58;51;SSW;7;65%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;63;49;Partly sunny;68;51;NW;6;59%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;Showers around;74;65;NNW;5;78%;61%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;82;Sunny and hot;114;80;E;7;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;89;63;Mostly sunny;89;65;WSW;6;47%;9%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;61;45;Mostly sunny;63;47;WNW;10;48%;1%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;54;Mostly sunny;71;58;WNW;12;58%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Couple of t-storms;77;64;S;5;81%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;79;A stray shower;86;78;SE;10;74%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;67;Couple of t-storms;73;64;NE;5;100%;85%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;85;59;Mostly sunny;88;60;W;7;15%;1%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;61;38;Increasing clouds;62;45;ENE;2;56%;30%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;NNE;6;76%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;58;Partly sunny;87;59;NNW;7;60%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;66;54;Afternoon showers;61;56;SSW;8;81%;100%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;81;62;Sunny and delightful;85;65;SSE;6;47%;5%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;81;68;Nice with some sun;81;70;SSE;6;53%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;82;A t-storm or two;91;80;WNW;3;75%;74%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm or two;84;58;Partly sunny;80;56;S;7;56%;10%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A stray shower;86;75;E;10;74%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Pleasant and warmer;74;52;Partial sunshine;73;55;SSW;7;53%;44%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;67;54;Increasing clouds;68;56;W;7;68%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;81;73;Rain at times;78;75;E;10;83%;98%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;63;48;Partly sunny;66;48;W;6;51%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;84;70;Sunny and warmer;96;73;NNE;7;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;Morning rain;72;57;NW;22;64%;69%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;NNW;9;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;82;70;Mostly sunny;82;69;NNE;8;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;Thundershower;90;70;NE;4;47%;45%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;S;10;56%;9%;8

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;70;59;Showers and t-storms;68;64;SSW;12;80%;84%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;87;72;Sunny and pleasant;91;73;E;6;45%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Sunny and very warm;94;69;SSW;7;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;80;48;Nice with some sun;77;51;NNE;8;24%;2%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;61;51;Cloudy, rain;59;54;SSE;8;76%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;78;52;Partly sunny;81;59;ESE;5;36%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;92;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;WNW;7;69%;63%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;63;43;Pleasant and warmer;71;48;WNW;7;55%;13%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;72;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;W;7;48%;31%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, cooler;52;45;Mostly sunny;56;47;N;14;63%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;85;77;A shower or two;86;77;S;6;73%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A thundershower;90;56;A shower or t-storm;78;54;NE;5;47%;66%;8

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit