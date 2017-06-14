Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 14, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;14;88%;76%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Mostly sunny, hotter;45;32;NE;10;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Not as warm;29;18;Pleasant and warmer;33;19;W;19;37%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;28;20;Sunny and humid;27;20;E;11;65%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;A shower or t-storm;25;15;W;18;66%;60%;6

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;14;7;Clouds and sun;17;9;SW;10;61%;24%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;34;23;Sunny and hotter;42;26;SSE;14;24%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;29;15;Clouds and sun, warm;31;17;N;15;33%;8%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;25;19;Clearing and humid;28;20;NE;18;74%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;20;Thundershower;32;21;S;10;50%;53%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;14;8;Thickening clouds;15;12;SW;11;67%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;NNW;21;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;8;66%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WSW;17;71%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;35;24;WSW;10;60%;63%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny, warm;30;23;WSW;12;51%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and very hot;36;20;Very hot;38;24;NW;12;19%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;26;13;Partly sunny;28;13;NNE;8;42%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;22;12;Partly sunny;27;16;SSE;9;46%;64%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;17;10;Cloudy;18;9;SE;11;75%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;ESE;16;60%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;27;15;ESE;5;39%;26%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;25;16;A shower or t-storm;27;13;W;13;56%;56%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;E;8;49%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;S;6;36%;14%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;13;Rain and drizzle;19;17;N;13;84%;82%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;17;A morning shower;30;17;NW;8;35%;58%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Plenty of sun;29;17;NNE;15;47%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NNE;12;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;6;SE;9;61%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;4;67%;64%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;39;28;High clouds;38;29;SSW;12;51%;42%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SW;13;54%;50%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;30;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SSW;14;74%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;10;75%;74%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Sunshine, pleasant;28;24;NW;20;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;33;24;Humid with some sun;35;25;SSE;14;60%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;22;A morning shower;31;22;S;15;77%;47%;6

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;42;29;Mostly sunny, warm;41;27;SW;16;32%;42%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;30;11;Mostly cloudy;31;14;WNW;10;21%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;14;76%;86%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;33;21;An afternoon shower;31;22;SSE;8;55%;41%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;19;12;A shower or two;18;11;WSW;31;67%;74%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;N;13;22%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and humid;27;21;Partly sunny;28;22;N;9;71%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;E;9;75%;82%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;11;Becoming cloudy;25;11;ENE;7;55%;29%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;8;75%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and warmer;18;8;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;13;54%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;32;26;Some sun, a shower;34;26;SSW;12;69%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;SSW;14;81%;82%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;19;59%;53%;9

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;WSW;16;82%;83%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;40;25;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;NE;20;27%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;11;72%;46%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;ESE;10;72%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;16;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Sunny and nice;22;4;WSW;12;40%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;37;16;Sunny and hot;36;15;NW;8;9%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;34;30;A morning shower;34;30;WSW;25;61%;51%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;A thunderstorm;29;19;SE;8;70%;72%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;44;29;A t-storm around;41;30;S;25;34%;48%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;Spotty showers;20;11;WNW;19;41%;65%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;23;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;30;21;Low clouds may break;29;21;W;8;67%;42%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;37;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SSW;9;68%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;NE;7;77%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-4;Mostly sunny;14;-1;N;10;33%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;9;79%;79%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Sun and clouds;22;16;SSE;13;72%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNW;19;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;23;11;W;24;56%;7%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;SSE;9;41%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;S;9;76%;6%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;Very hot;40;22;N;9;24%;40%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Sun and clouds;30;27;S;7;70%;55%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers;29;24;Some sun, a shower;31;23;N;6;73%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;11;69%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;16;8;Cloudy;16;7;N;15;77%;23%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A t-storm in spots;26;15;N;10;40%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;27;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSE;12;75%;71%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;14;6;Partly sunny, warmer;19;7;NW;16;57%;14%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;17;68%;73%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;17;10;Increasing clouds;19;17;N;14;83%;73%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Turning cloudy;24;16;E;3;42%;80%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;18;8;Rain and drizzle;11;8;NW;18;75%;85%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;S;14;78%;87%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;25;13;Cloudy;25;12;E;11;59%;31%;6

New York, United States;Cooler;26;17;Mostly sunny;23;16;ESE;14;53%;27%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Sunny and very warm;33;21;WNW;14;42%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;26;15;E;8;55%;3%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;25;13;Sunshine, pleasant;28;15;SSW;9;38%;6%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;22;12;An afternoon shower;22;13;S;10;53%;80%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;22;10;Turning cloudy;24;15;E;18;51%;78%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;Low clouds;28;25;SE;23;71%;66%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;13;77%;64%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;A stray shower;32;24;E;10;69%;56%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;A shower or t-storm;28;12;WNW;13;59%;55%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;8;SE;11;74%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;SW;8;57%;26%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;12;74%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;ESE;8;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;SE;7;36%;61%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;30;14;Sunny;32;16;ESE;10;45%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;21;10;A passing shower;22;10;SW;13;58%;80%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NE;12;67%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;28;22;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;12;81%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Showers around;15;11;SSW;11;65%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;20;10;NW;9;59%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Showers around;23;18;NNW;8;78%;61%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and hot;45;27;E;11;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;WSW;10;47%;9%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;16;7;Mostly sunny;17;8;WNW;15;48%;1%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;WNW;20;58%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;S;8;81%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;SE;15;74%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;23;18;NE;7;100%;85%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;16;W;11;15%;1%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;3;Increasing clouds;17;7;ENE;3;56%;30%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNE;10;76%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;14;Partly sunny;30;15;NNW;11;60%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;19;12;Afternoon showers;16;13;SSW;14;81%;100%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;17;Sunny and delightful;29;18;SSE;10;47%;5%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;27;20;Nice with some sun;27;21;SSE;10;53%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;28;A t-storm or two;33;27;WNW;4;75%;74%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm or two;29;15;Partly sunny;27;13;S;11;56%;10%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A stray shower;30;24;E;17;74%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Pleasant and warmer;23;11;Partial sunshine;23;13;SSW;11;53%;44%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;20;12;Increasing clouds;20;13;W;11;68%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;27;23;Rain at times;25;24;E;15;83%;98%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;19;9;W;10;51%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;29;21;Sunny and warmer;35;23;NNE;11;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;Morning rain;22;14;NW;35;64%;69%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;NNW;14;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNE;13;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;Thundershower;32;21;NE;7;47%;45%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;S;16;56%;9%;8

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;21;15;Showers and t-storms;20;18;SSW;19;80%;84%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;E;10;45%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;SSW;12;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;27;9;Nice with some sun;25;11;NNE;14;24%;2%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;11;Cloudy, rain;15;12;SSE;12;76%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;26;11;Partly sunny;27;15;ESE;8;36%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WNW;11;69%;63%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;17;6;Pleasant and warmer;22;9;WNW;12;55%;13%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;W;12;48%;31%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, cooler;11;7;Mostly sunny;13;8;N;23;63%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;S;9;73%;83%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A thundershower;32;13;A shower or t-storm;26;12;NE;8;47%;66%;8

