Lovren's testimony at Croatian corruption trial postponed

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) — Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren's testimony at a Croatian soccer corruption trial has been postponed after the main suspect fired his lawyers during a hearing.

Lovren was to testify on Wednesday about his financial deals with former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic, who has been charged with embezzlement and tax evasion.

Shortly after the hearing started, Mamic got into argument with a judge and his two lawyers, whom he fired. The judge ordered a recess and called Lovren to testify in September.

Mamic, his brother Zoran and two others are charged with embezzling 15 million euros ($17 million) since 2008 through fictitious deals made during transfers of several former Dinamo players to foreign clubs.

Lovren was to testify about his transfer from Dinamo to French club Lyon in 2010.