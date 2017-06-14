Man who threatened Bill Clinton indicted in dad's killing

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who served prison time for threatening to kill then-President Bill Clinton in 1994 has been indicted for murder in the death of his 83-year-old father.

A Worcester County grand jury indicted Glenn Armstrong on Tuesday. Not-guilty pleas have been entered on Armstrong's behalf on charges of murder and motor vehicle theft.

Armstrong's father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead in the home they shared in Blackstone on Jan. 11. A medical examiner determined a bag was used to suffocate him.

Glenn Armstrong was arrested the next day in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, after officials say his father's truck ran out of gas.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 20.

Glenn Armstrong was sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill Clinton.