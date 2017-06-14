Jordan bans Lebanese rock band for second year in a row

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Lebanese rock band has been banned from performing in Jordan for the second year in a row, amid allegations that the musicians violate the kingdom's traditions.

Mashrou' Leila was to have performed in Jordan on June 27.

Jordan's tourism minister, Lina Annab, says the ban resulted from individuals decrying the musicians as going against "traditions and beliefs."

Lead singer Hamed Sinno confirmed Wednesday that the band was informed about the ban in a letter from Jordan's interior minister.

The band played a sold-out show in Jordan in 2015 but was banned in 2016 after claims of blasphemy reached the authorities. The musicians initially received permission to perform this year.

The band says Jordan has failed to distance itself from a "fanatical conservatism" that is making the region "increasingly toxic."