Foxconn seeks 13 acres at Indian port for setting up factory

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan-based IT major, Foxconn, is planning to set up a production center at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust's (JNPT) special economic zone (SEZ), in India, for which it has sought 13 acres of land from the government.

The company, that makes products for global device brands like Apple, BlackBerry, Amazon, Motorola, Xiaomi and Sony, has several factories in China.

"Foxconn has sought a land parcel of 13 acres in the JNPT special economic zone in JNPT and I have spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister about the project," said Nitin Gadkari, the shipping, road transport and highways minister, without disclosing further about the project.

Foxconn Technology Group is one of the world's largest electronic manufacturing contractors, headquartered in New Taipei City. It is the third largest information technology company by revenue.

The company's India Head and Managing Director, Josh Foulger, had in March met with Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss about its plan of exporting mobile phones from the country.

JNPT, Mumbai, is one of the 12 major ports in the country that handles over 40 per cent of Indian volumes.