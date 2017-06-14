Romania's ruling party to decide whether to ax its premier

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's ruling party is to decide the fate of Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet, after the ruling party's leader said he lost confidence in the government.

Social Democratic Party chairman Liviu Dragnea has reportedly asked Grindeanu to resign several times in recent days, but the premier has refused. The Social Democrats will meet later Wednesday and could withdraw support for the government.

Dragnea has remained tight-lipped on the in-party tensions, but says he is dissatisfied with the government's performance, except in ministries headed by his political allies.

Dragnea cannot be prime minister because he was convicted last year for vote rigging.

Grindeanu moved to decriminalize official misconduct in January sparking huge protests which brought him to withdraw the decree. Critics said Grindeanu's government was backtracking on the anti-corruption fight.