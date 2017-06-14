Pakistan wins toss, will bowl 1st against England

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against England on Wednesday in the Champions Trophy semifinals at Sophia Gardens.

Two-time runner-up England made one change from the team which beat Australia in the group stage, bringing in Jonny Bairstow for out-of-form opener Jason Roy. Bairstow, who has an average of almost 40 from 26 ODIs, is set to open the batting for England for the first time.

Three-time semifinalist Pakistan made two changes from the team which survived a batting collapse to beat Sri Lanka on the same pitch in Cardiff on Monday. Left-arm quick Mohammad Amir is out after a back spasm, replaced by medium-fast Rumman Raees, and legspinner Shadab Khan comes in for seamer Fahim Ashraf.

India plays Bangladesh on Thursday at Edgbaston in the other semifinal match.

___

Lineups:

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.