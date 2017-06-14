SAfrica to decide July 7 which teams to cut from Super Rugby

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African rugby union has called a special meeting for July 7 to decide which two of its six teams will be dropped from Super Rugby.

SA Rugby says next month's special general meeting will decide on a proposal from its executive council. That proposal still needs to be debated by chief executives of South Africa's 14 provincial unions before it reaches the special general meeting.

The Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs and Port Elizabeth-based Southern Kings are widely expected to be the South African teams cut from next season, although SA Rugby insists no decision has yet been made.

Australia will also lose one of its five teams to streamline Super Rugby from 2018, reducing it to a 15-team competition. Australia also hasn't yet announced which team will lose out.