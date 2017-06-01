KMT leader to step down early

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Opposition Kuomintang (國民黨) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) will step down by the end of the month in a gesture of goodwill toward her successor, former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), following reports the two camps were squabbling about the date for the handover.

Wu won last month’s leadership election by a landslide, making a second round of voting unnecessary and fueling calls for a more rapid handover.

While Hung announced her plans to leave early, before Wu can be sworn in, the party’s vice chairman, former Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Junq-tzer (林政則), will serve as interim chairman from July 1 to August 20. The measure was reportedly agreed to by Wu and his supporters.

The new chairman will be inaugurated at a party congress in Taichung on August 20, while a new Central Standing Committee, the party’s core leadership, will be elected on October 1.

Supporters of Wu said the transition period between last month’s leadership election and his August swearing-in should not be so long, as too many important tasks awaited the new leader.

The KMT, which suffered a massive defeat in presidential and legislative elections in January 2016, has had problems recovering from the setback, with opinion polls even suggesting it could be surpassed by the New Power Party (時代力量), a group which emerged from the 2014 Sunflower Movement.