Regent Taipei presents the BlissGalleria Wedding Package

To provide newlyweds a one-stop shop, high value-for-price and overall blissful yet luxurious wedding experience, Regent Taipei presents the Bliss Galleria Wedding Package. Those who reserve their wedding banquet at Regent Taipei this June may upgrade their dining options with NT$3000 per table and receive the upgraded amount in the form of Regent Galleria coupons.

Newlyweds who reserve this month will also automatically receive the newly updated 2017 Regent Bliss Card, which offers the same benefits as Regent Black Card, including access to shopping butlers, exclusive discounts and global Regent honeymoon reservation service. With a certain amount of spending, they may even receive discounts for their upcoming wedding banquet.

Lastly, in this blissful wedding-themed month, various international bridal gown and floral design brands such as Jasmine Galleria, JULIA, Demetrios, Mandarin Florist have their signature products on exhibit at Regent Galleria, with free wedding-related speaker events every Saturday afternoon on topics such as wedding customs, jewelry viewing, floral design, bridal styling etc.

Regent Taipei and Regent Galleria will be collaborating with more bridal, design, gift, photography, traveling, beauty and styling brands, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop service offering various options and wedding consulting services. We invite everyone, especially newlyweds, to come and enjoy our services and offerings this blissful season.