China claims to have hired lawyer for Lee Ming-che

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- Spokesman of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光), claimed today that they have hired a lawyer for the Taiwanese NGO worker, Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who was arrested last month.

During the weekly press conference this morning, Ma said that Lee has been informed of his rights and has fulfilled Lee's request for a lawyer.

Lee went missing in Guangdong, China, in late March and was believed to have been detained by the Chinese authorities for his human rights activism in the country. His wife, Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), refused to settle through an unofficial fixer and sought help from international society, including a U.S. Congress Committee hearing in May.

However, her efforts to free her husband have yet to pay off.

Lee was officially arrested by the Chinese government last month on the charge of “subverting state authority.” The initial speculation that China has been uneasy about his activities had been confirmed.

Today Ma also commented on the arrest and said that Lee’s family has been interfering with China’s investigation, saying that he“even went abroad to seek help from foreign countries.”

When asked about the U.S. Congress putting Lee on their list of political prisoners waiting for rescue, the council’s spokesman rebutted the charge of violation of human rights.

"It’s a crime; there’s nothing related to human rights," he said.

Earlier this week, Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) of the United States, a committee that supervises human rights condition in China, decided to list Lee as one of the political prisoners in their rescue mission. He is the first non-Chinese to be on the list.