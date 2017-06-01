18 should be minimum age for same-sex marriage: Taiwan Cabinet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The minimum age for same-sex marriages should be 18, but in order to safeguard equal rights, the minimum age of marriage for heterosexual women should be raised from 16 to 18, a top Cabinet official said Wednesday.

A ruling by the Constitutional Court on May 24 was likely to turn Taiwan into the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, but the actual legislative proposals still have to move through the Legislative Yuan.

At the meeting of a relevant government taskforce Wednesday morning, the proposal was made that homosexual men and women could become engaged from the age of 17 and married from the age of 18, said Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶), secretary-general of the Executive Yuan.

At present, heterosexual men have to be 17 to get engaged and heterosexual women 15, with 18 and 16 as the respective minimum ages for marriage, but those should be changed to 17 for engagement and 18 for marriage for everybody, Chen said.

The existing ban on marriages between close relatives such as cousins should also apply to same-sex marriages, the government official proposed.

The official formalities for a same-sex marriage would be the same as for any other marriage, such as a written registration and the presence of two witnesses, while the existing property system for heterosexual spouses could also apply to same-sex couples, according to Chen.

The introduction of same-sex marriage is expected to be one of the main topics at the Legislative Yuan over the next few months, even though the issue has sometimes become bogged down in disputes between the need for a new separate law for same-sex marriage and the call for amendments to existing laws, which is favored by the gay rights movement.