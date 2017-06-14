Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his battle for the presidency, has defended himself before his former Senate colleagues. He denied at a Tuesday having an undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States and rejected any misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey.
In a dramatic and packed Senate hearing, Sessions vowed to defend his honor "against scurrilous and false allegations." And he declared it a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the election campaign that sent Trump to the White House.