Inmates escape from prison in western Indonesia after flood

JAMBI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say dozens of inmates have escaped from a prison in western Indonesia after their penitentiary broke down due to floods.

Torrential rain overnight has triggered floods in several places, inundating residential areas and buildings in Jambi, the capital of Jambi province on Sumatra island. That caused a wall to collapse at the prison that houses 1,238 inmates.

Local police chief Brig. Gen. Priyo Widyanto said Wednesday that police, soldiers and city security officers were deployed to safeguard the prison and to evacuate inmates from the prison that is still partly flooded.

The provincial head of Law and Human Rights ministry Bambang Palasara said at least 21 inmates have been recaptured and about 30 others are still at large.